Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) & LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) Critical Comparison

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) and LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Bread Financial and LiveWorld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bread Financial 11.74% 22.88% 2.34% LiveWorld 17.72% 76.98% 31.45%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bread Financial and LiveWorld’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bread Financial $3.27 billion 0.67 $801.00 million $9.26 4.74 LiveWorld $10.06 million 0.64 $1.79 million $0.03 4.67

Analyst Ratings

Bread Financial has higher revenue and earnings than LiveWorld. LiveWorld is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bread Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bread Financial and LiveWorld, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bread Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 LiveWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bread Financial presently has a consensus target price of $62.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.20%. Given Bread Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bread Financial is more favorable than LiveWorld.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.4% of Bread Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Bread Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of LiveWorld shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Bread Financial has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveWorld has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bread Financial beats LiveWorld on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bread Financial

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit. The company also manages and services the loans it originates for private label, co-brand, and general-purpose credit card programs and Bread BNPL (installment loans, split-pay) products; and provides marketing, and data and analytics services. In addition, it offers an enhanced digital suite that includes a unified software development kit, which provides access to its suite of products, as well as promotes credit payment options earlier in the shopping experience. Further, the company through Bread, a digital payments platform and robust suite of application programming interfaces allows merchants and partners to integrate online point-of-sale financing and other digital payment products, including installment and split-pay solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Data Systems Corporation and changed its name to Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. in March 2022. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About LiveWorld

(Get Rating)

LiveWorld, Inc., a digital agency and software company, provides social media solutions for pharmaceuticals, consumer packaged goods, and financial-travel service industries. It offers consulting, strategy, and creative solutions with human agents for moderation, engagement, customer care, and adverse events management, as well as conversation management software, and chatbots for digital campaigns and social media programs. The company was formerly known as Talk City, Inc. and changed its name to Liveworld, Inc. in May 2001. Liveworld, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.