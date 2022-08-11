Brokerages Set Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target at $17.56

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.56.

FRHLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC cut Freehold Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock opened at $10.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.16. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $13.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.0617 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.32%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

