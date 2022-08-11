Brokerages Set MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) PT at $50.25

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

MP Materials Stock Up 2.8 %

MP stock opened at $38.52 on Monday. MP Materials has a twelve month low of $27.48 and a twelve month high of $60.19. The company has a quick ratio of 24.76, a current ratio of 25.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.61 and a 200 day moving average of $39.78.

Insider Activity

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.75 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 49.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MP Materials will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 85,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $3,309,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,294,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,112,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $151,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,603,411 shares in the company, valued at $324,778,765.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 85,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $3,309,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,294,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,112,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,870,789 shares of company stock worth $185,732,283. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the first quarter worth about $27,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 645.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

