Brokerages Set Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) PT at $5.70

Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.70.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on Ontrak from $9.00 to $1.30 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Ontrak Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of OTRK opened at $0.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.26. Ontrak has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $27.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ontrak

Ontrak ( NASDAQ:OTRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 76.31% and a negative return on equity of 80.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ontrak will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Arik Hill acquired 26,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $39,998.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,998.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ontrak

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ontrak by 51.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 9,895 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Ontrak in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Ontrak in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Ontrak in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in Ontrak by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to health plans and other third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

