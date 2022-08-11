Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Brookdale Senior Living Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $991.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $7.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 47.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. 59 North Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 4,861,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,945 shares in the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1,151.7% during the fourth quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 5,301,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 2,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

