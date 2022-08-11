Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CERN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth $953,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Cerner by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 184,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,840 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 26,451 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 476,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,251,000 after acquiring an additional 237,240 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerner Price Performance

CERN stock opened at $94.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.81. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $95.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Cerner

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cerner in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

