Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 371 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

LSXMK opened at $42.63 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 2,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several brokerages have recently commented on LSXMK. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

