Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 52,108 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 517.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,186 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,108 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUM. Capital International Investors increased its position in Summit Materials by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,384,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,606 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Summit Materials by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,301,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,239,000 after acquiring an additional 277,818 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $11,024,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,189,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,881,000 after purchasing an additional 174,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 687,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,598,000 after purchasing an additional 115,891 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SUM shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Summit Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.29.

Summit Materials Stock Up 3.2 %

Summit Materials Company Profile

NYSE:SUM opened at $31.25 on Thursday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $41.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average of $28.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

