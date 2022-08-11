Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 46,785 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,785 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,310,000 after buying an additional 6,327,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,494,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,722,000 after buying an additional 29,376 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,713,000 after buying an additional 1,801,870 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,279,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,196,000 after buying an additional 710,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM stock opened at $40.46 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $53.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.10.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

