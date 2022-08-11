Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 18,275,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,437,000 after buying an additional 290,645 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,070,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,294,000 after purchasing an additional 120,650 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,130,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,541,000 after purchasing an additional 102,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,873,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,895,000 after purchasing an additional 405,556 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,922,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,422,000 after purchasing an additional 792,133 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BRO stock opened at $66.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.80. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.43.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $838.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.46 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.95 per share, with a total value of $98,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at $707,975.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

