Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target to $42.50

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $37.00 to $42.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GIL. UBS Group cut their price target on Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$64.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.82.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $31.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $43.63.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $895.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.62 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 180.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 100.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.