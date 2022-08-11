Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.18

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$38.18 and traded as high as C$40.93. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at C$40.89, with a volume of 1,001,285 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on CU. CSFB lowered their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.50.
Canadian Utilities Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.02 billion and a PE ratio of 19.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$38.18.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Robert John Normand sold 1,500 shares of Canadian Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.78, for a total transaction of C$59,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$967,449.60. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,554.
Canadian Utilities Company Profile
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
Further Reading
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.