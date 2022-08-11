Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.18

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$38.18 and traded as high as C$40.93. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at C$40.89, with a volume of 1,001,285 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CU. CSFB lowered their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.50.

Canadian Utilities Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.02 billion and a PE ratio of 19.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$38.18.

Insider Activity

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$933.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.2499998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert John Normand sold 1,500 shares of Canadian Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.78, for a total transaction of C$59,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$967,449.60. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,554.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

