Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Cut to C$34.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.50 to C$39.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 30th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank to C$33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$36.46.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$27.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.32. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$24.11 and a 1-year high of C$41.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$258.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$264.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.9799998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 1,600 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.50, for a total transaction of C$40,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,206 shares in the company, valued at C$642,753. Insiders have purchased 4,759 shares of company stock worth $130,586 in the last three months.

About Canadian Western Bank

(Get Rating)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.