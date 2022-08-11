Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target Cut to $2.50

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CGC. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.33 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Cfra reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.51.

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

CGC stock opened at $3.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.02. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($4.95). The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.45 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 558.27%. Canopy Growth’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 152,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. 16.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

