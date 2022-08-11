CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Receives $105.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CD Projekt from 225.00 to 156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CD Projekt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CD Projekt from 130.00 to 90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CD Projekt from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CD Projekt Trading Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:OTGLY opened at $4.93 on Monday. CD Projekt has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $13.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.76.

CD Projekt Dividend Announcement

CD Projekt Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 4th were paid a $0.0347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 0.66%.

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

