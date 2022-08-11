CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.24.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CX. TheStreet lowered CEMEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.70 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEMEX

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 31,299,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,146 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 25,452,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,568,000 after buying an additional 984,447 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its position in CEMEX by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 19,699,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,223,000 after buying an additional 366,328 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 329.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 17,099,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,524,000 after buying an additional 13,121,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 14,332,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,182,000 after acquiring an additional 544,100 shares during the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEMEX Stock Performance

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX stock opened at $4.52 on Thursday. CEMEX has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.87.

(Get Rating)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.