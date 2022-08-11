CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $645,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 136,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $32.07 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $33.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day moving average is $29.81. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

