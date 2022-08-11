CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target Raised to $33.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI to $33.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CNP has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $32.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.81. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,252,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,536,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,745,384,000 after buying an additional 6,679,825 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,378,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,451,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,295 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,065,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.