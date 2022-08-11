Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.74 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Chesswood Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.88. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chesswood Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$55.65 million.

CHW has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$24.25 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

TSE CHW opened at C$13.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 33.00, a current ratio of 34.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 948.35. Chesswood Group has a 52 week low of C$10.95 and a 52 week high of C$15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$247.01 million and a PE ratio of 9.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Woolley sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.63, for a total transaction of C$80,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$798,525. In other Chesswood Group news, Director Robert Day sold 3,000 shares of Chesswood Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total value of C$41,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$466,484. Also, Director Wayne M. Woolley sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.63, for a total transaction of C$80,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$798,525. Insiders have sold 13,300 shares of company stock worth $187,709 over the last 90 days.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

