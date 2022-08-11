China Molybdenum (OTC:CMCLF) Trading Up 0.2%

China Molybdenum Co., Ltd. (OTC:CMCLF – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 0.48 and last traded at 0.48. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMCLF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of China Molybdenum in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC cut shares of China Molybdenum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

China Molybdenum Trading Up 0.2 %

About China Molybdenum

(Get Rating)

China Molybdenum Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, beneficiation, smelting, refining, and trading of copper, cobalt, molybdenum, tungsten, niobium, phosphates, and other base and rare metals. The company provides molybdenum oxide, ferromolybdenum, molybdenum and tungsten concentrates, copper concentrate, cobalt hydroxide, ferroniobium, phosphate fertilizer, gold and silver, and other related products.

