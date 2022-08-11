Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stock Position Reduced by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,946 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $8,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,759,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,003,403,000 after buying an additional 186,138 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,368,000 after acquiring an additional 50,399 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,246,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,969,000 after buying an additional 86,228 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 893,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,752,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 210.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,636,000 after buying an additional 343,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $100.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.54. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $93.41 and a one year high of $143.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CINF. StockNews.com upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $552,934.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,528.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $552,934.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,950 shares of company stock worth $197,991 in the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

