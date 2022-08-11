Citigroup Boosts DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target to $75.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DD. Barclays dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 3.6 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $60.74 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $52.56 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.59 and a 200 day moving average of $67.48.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.26%.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 11.9% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $599,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 40.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $1,497,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.