Citigroup Boosts Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Price Target to €17.00

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup to €17.00 ($17.35) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SMEGF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Siemens Energy from €27.00 ($27.55) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. BNP Paribas lowered Siemens Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Siemens Energy from €30.00 ($30.61) to €26.00 ($26.53) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Siemens Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €22.00 ($22.45) target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Siemens Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Siemens Energy Price Performance

Shares of SMEGF opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.23. Siemens Energy has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $29.75.

Siemens Energy Company Profile

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, AC transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, high voltage direct current transmission systems, high voltage substations, digital solutions and components, and other products.

