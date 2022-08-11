Citigroup Cuts Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Price Target to $26.00

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on Fluor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor Price Performance

Shares of FLR opened at $25.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.58. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average is $25.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluor

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fluor will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,052,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,838,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 192,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fluor

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.