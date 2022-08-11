Citigroup Lowers Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target to $19.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bandwidth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $71.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth Stock Up 5.1 %

BAND stock opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $117.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.84 million, a P/E ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Anthony Bartolo acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $158,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $349,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 1,105 shares of company stock worth $22,113 in the last quarter. 5.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bandwidth

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,822,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,813,000 after acquiring an additional 772,090 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,021,000 after acquiring an additional 564,631 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 254.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,165,000 after purchasing an additional 336,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 501,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 278,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,013,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,217,000 after purchasing an additional 142,078 shares during the last quarter.

Bandwidth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.