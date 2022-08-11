Citigroup Lowers TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target to $23.00

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TaskUs from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on TaskUs from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TaskUs from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of TaskUs from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.11.

TASK stock opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. TaskUs has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $85.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 3.55.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $246.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.09 million. TaskUs had a positive return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TaskUs will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TaskUs during the fourth quarter valued at $14,242,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in TaskUs by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 69,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 20,235 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TaskUs by 327.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 12,878 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 4th quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TaskUs by 305.7% in the fourth quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 391,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,130,000 after buying an additional 295,070 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

