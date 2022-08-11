Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) CFO Sells $514,881.04 in Stock

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) CFO Daniel R. Herzog sold 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $514,881.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,550,576.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Clearfield Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of CLFD opened at $116.62 on Thursday. Clearfield, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.70 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Clearfield had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The business had revenue of $71.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLFD shares. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Clearfield from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Clearfield from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 4th quarter valued at $2,178,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 4th quarter valued at $703,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. 51.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearfield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.