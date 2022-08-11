CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $197.25.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CMC Materials in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCMP stock opened at $173.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.15. CMC Materials has a 52-week low of $119.19 and a 52-week high of $197.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.96 and its 200 day moving average is $178.70.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

