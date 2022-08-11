CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMS. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 4,545.5% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $50,060.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,997.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $87,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $50,060.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,997.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,706 shares of company stock worth $187,920 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of CMS opened at $68.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.27. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.51 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.56 and a 200-day moving average of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.18%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMS. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

About CMS Energy

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.