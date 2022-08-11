Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Cut to Market Perform at Noble Financial

Noble Financial lowered shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CDE. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Coeur Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $3.75 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Coeur Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.40.

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $3.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $7.64. The company has a market cap of $907.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 101,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 951,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 6.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 11.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. 58.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

