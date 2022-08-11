Comparing Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) and Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) and Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.6% of Otter Tail shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Altus Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Otter Tail shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.0% of Altus Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Otter Tail and Altus Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otter Tail 18.42% 25.55% 9.42% Altus Power N/A -14.88% -3.19%

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Otter Tail has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altus Power has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Otter Tail and Altus Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otter Tail $1.20 billion 2.78 $176.77 million $6.26 12.78 Altus Power $71.80 million 20.10 $5.91 million N/A N/A

Otter Tail has higher revenue and earnings than Altus Power.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Otter Tail and Altus Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Otter Tail 1 1 1 0 2.00 Altus Power 0 3 2 0 2.40

Otter Tail currently has a consensus price target of $70.33, suggesting a potential downside of 12.07%. Altus Power has a consensus price target of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 21.60%. Given Altus Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Altus Power is more favorable than Otter Tail.

Summary

Altus Power beats Otter Tail on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Otter Tail

(Get Rating)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. markets. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind and hydro, and natural gas. It serves approximately 133,000 residential, industrial, and other commercial customers. Its Manufacturing segment engages in the contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication and painting, and production of plastic thermoformed horticultural containers, life science and industrial packaging, and material handling components, and extruded raw material stock for recreational vehicle, agricultural, construction, lawn and garden, and industrial and energy equipment industries. It also manufactures clamshell packing, blister packs, returnable pallets, and handling trays for shipping and storing odd-shaped or difficult-to-handle parts for customers in the horticulture, medical and life sciences, industrial, recreation, and electronics industries. The company's Plastics segment manufactures polyvinyl chloride pipes for municipal water, rural water, wastewater, storm drainage and water reclamation system, and other uses. This segment markets its products to wholesalers and distributors through independent sales representatives, company salespersons, and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Otter Tail Power Company and changed its name to Otter Tail Corporation in 2001. Otter Tail Corporation was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.

About Altus Power

(Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc. operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.