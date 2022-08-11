CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF) PT Lowered to €65.00

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Berenberg Bank from €76.00 ($77.55) to €65.00 ($66.33) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA from €59.00 ($60.20) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Trading Down 11.4 %

OTCMKTS:CMPVF opened at 52.50 on Tuesday. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of 52.50 and a twelve month high of 78.15.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

