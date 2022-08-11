Contrasting Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) & Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY)

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) and Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Volcon and Mazda Motor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volcon $450,000.00 105.45 -$40.13 million N/A N/A Mazda Motor $27.80 billion 0.21 $725.86 million $0.57 8.23

Mazda Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Volcon.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volcon 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mazda Motor 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Volcon and Mazda Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Volcon presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 207.69%. Given Volcon’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Volcon is more favorable than Mazda Motor.

Profitability

This table compares Volcon and Mazda Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volcon N/A N/A N/A Mazda Motor 2.58% 8.38% 3.52%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Volcon shares are held by institutional investors. 41.1% of Volcon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Volcon

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States and Latin America. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

