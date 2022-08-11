CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,873 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CoStar Group were worth $6,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSGP. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its position in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 27,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

CoStar Group Price Performance

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,773.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $99,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,425.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $74.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.75. The company has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 88.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a current ratio of 11.95. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.