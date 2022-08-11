Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) PT Raised to C$6.50 at UBS Group

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at UBS Group from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.25% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities began coverage on Coveo Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$9.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get Coveo Solutions alerts:

Coveo Solutions Stock Up 16.9 %

Shares of TSE CVO opened at C$6.86 on Tuesday. Coveo Solutions has a 52-week low of C$4.81 and a 52-week high of C$18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12. The firm has a market cap of C$712.26 million and a PE ratio of -8.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.73.

Coveo Solutions Company Profile

Coveo Solutions ( TSE:CVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$32.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.16 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coveo Solutions will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coveo Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coveo Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.