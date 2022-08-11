Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) PT Raised to C$6.50 at UBS Group

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at UBS Group from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.25% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities began coverage on Coveo Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$9.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.
Coveo Solutions Stock Up 16.9 %
Shares of TSE CVO opened at C$6.86 on Tuesday. Coveo Solutions has a 52-week low of C$4.81 and a 52-week high of C$18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12. The firm has a market cap of C$712.26 million and a PE ratio of -8.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.73.
Coveo Solutions Company Profile
Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.
