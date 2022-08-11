Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Critical Comparison

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Credicorp and Commonwealth Bank of Australia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credicorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 Commonwealth Bank of Australia 0 2 0 0 2.00

Credicorp presently has a consensus target price of $130.33, suggesting a potential downside of 8.09%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a consensus target price of $98.50, suggesting a potential upside of 36.90%. Given Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Commonwealth Bank of Australia is more favorable than Credicorp.

Dividends

Profitability

Credicorp pays an annual dividend of $3.99 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays an annual dividend of $2.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Credicorp pays out 39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Credicorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Credicorp and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credicorp 19.55% 12.12% 1.28% Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Credicorp and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credicorp $4.32 billion 2.62 $923.39 million $10.23 13.86 Commonwealth Bank of Australia $23.09 billion 5.30 $6.47 billion N/A N/A

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has higher revenue and earnings than Credicorp.

Risk and Volatility

Credicorp has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Commonwealth Bank of Australia beats Credicorp on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities. Its Insurance and Pensions segment issues insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transportation, marine vessels, automobile, life, health, and pensions, as well as provides private pension fund management services. The company's Microfinance segment manages loans, credits, deposits, and current accounts of the small and microenterprises. Its Investment Banking and Wealth Management segment offers its services to corporations, institutional investors, governments, and foundations; engages in structuring and placement of issues in the primary market, as well as the execution and negotiation of operations in the secondary market; and structures securitization processes for corporate customers and manages mutual funds. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers retail, premium, business, offshore, and institutional banking services; and funds management, superannuation, and share broking products and services, as well as car, health, life, income protection, and travel insurance. It offers transaction, savings, foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans, and importer finance products. The company also provides advisory services for high net worth individuals; equities trading and margin lending services; debt capital, transaction banking, working capital, and risk management services; and international and foreign exchange services. As of June 30, 2021, it operated 875 branches and 2,492 ATMs. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

