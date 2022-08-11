Credit Suisse Group Raises TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target to $27.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

TIXT has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Up 2.3 %

TIXT stock opened at $31.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. TELUS International has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $39.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $624.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.40 million. Research analysts predict that TELUS International will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIXT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 735.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 20,066 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 46,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

