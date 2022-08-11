Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Trading 9.8% Higher After Earnings Beat

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) shares rose 9.8% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as C$5.87 and last traded at C$5.81. Approximately 377,672 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,185,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.29.
The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$198.24 million for the quarter.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.61.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.98, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$879.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13.
Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.
