Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Trading 9.8% Higher After Earnings Beat

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) shares rose 9.8% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as C$5.87 and last traded at C$5.81. Approximately 377,672 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,185,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.29.

The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$198.24 million for the quarter.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.61.

Insider Transactions at Crew Energy

Crew Energy Price Performance

In other Crew Energy news, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 36,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.47, for a total transaction of C$233,439.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 676,770 shares in the company, valued at C$4,376,671.59. In other Crew Energy news, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 36,097 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.47, for a total transaction of C$233,439.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 676,770 shares in the company, valued at C$4,376,671.59. Also, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.82 per share, with a total value of C$241,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,606,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,742,332.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.98, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$879.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13.

About Crew Energy

(Get Rating)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.