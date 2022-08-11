CRISPR Therapeutics AG to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($2.28) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Bienkowski now expects that the company will earn ($2.28) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($2.21). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($8.98) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($9.32) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($9.13) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $164.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $99.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.31.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $78.87 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $139.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.86 and its 200 day moving average is $63.40.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.21) by ($0.19). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,274.02% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $1,897,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,035,078.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $289,982,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 189.6% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 81,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 53,414 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.9% during the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

