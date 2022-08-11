Critical Analysis: Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) versus SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) and SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 2.51, meaning that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SL Green Realty has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Braemar Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. SL Green Realty pays an annual dividend of $3.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SL Green Realty pays out 82.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braemar Hotels & Resorts 0 0 2 0 3.00 SL Green Realty 0 9 3 0 2.25

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and SL Green Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 124.30%. SL Green Realty has a consensus target price of $60.51, suggesting a potential upside of 23.56%. Given Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Braemar Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than SL Green Realty.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.0% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of SL Green Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of SL Green Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Braemar Hotels & Resorts and SL Green Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braemar Hotels & Resorts 3.48% 5.17% 1.06% SL Green Realty 40.01% 6.35% 2.89%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Braemar Hotels & Resorts and SL Green Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braemar Hotels & Resorts $427.54 million 0.89 -$26.66 million $0.06 89.17 SL Green Realty $843.99 million 3.72 $457.06 million $4.52 10.84

SL Green Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Braemar Hotels & Resorts. SL Green Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Braemar Hotels & Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SL Green Realty beats Braemar Hotels & Resorts on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 28.6 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 8.7 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

