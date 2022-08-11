Critical Analysis: Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) and Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) and Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Rating) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Compass Group has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shimano has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Compass Group and Shimano’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Group $24.69 billion 1.71 $488.48 million N/A N/A Shimano $4.98 billion 3.38 $1.06 billion $1.09 16.96

Profitability

Shimano has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Compass Group.

This table compares Compass Group and Shimano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Group N/A N/A N/A Shimano 20.61% 18.57% 16.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Compass Group and Shimano, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 Shimano 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Compass Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Shimano shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Compass Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Shimano pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Shimano pays out 12.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Compass Group beats Shimano on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. Compass Group PLC was founded in 1941 and is based in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

About Shimano

Shimano Inc. develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

