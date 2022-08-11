Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 66 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Equinix were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 12.1% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 24.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.7% during the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 11.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $709.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $606.12 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The stock has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $660.78 and its 200 day moving average is $691.46.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.39%.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total transaction of $32,595.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,495.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,495.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $818.31.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

