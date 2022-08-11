Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,895 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group owned about 0.10% of Capital Southwest worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 58,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Capital Southwest by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 21.9% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 120,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 21,656 shares during the last quarter. 24.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSWC. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Capital Southwest from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Capital Southwest to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital Southwest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

Shares of CSWC stock opened at $20.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.30. Capital Southwest Co. has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $22.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Featured Stories

