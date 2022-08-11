Csenge Advisory Group Buys 295 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,028,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,475,000 after purchasing an additional 164,707 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,147,000 after acquiring an additional 83,001 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 572,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,616,000 after acquiring an additional 79,793 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 549,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,493,000 after purchasing an additional 105,859 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 363,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,201,000 after purchasing an additional 35,678 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

In other Hancock Whitney news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $1,248,201.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $1,248,201.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,506,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hancock Whitney Trading Up 2.5 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HWC. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Hancock Whitney from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $50.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.59. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 14.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 18.65%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

