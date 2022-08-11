Csenge Advisory Group Buys 3,264 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,566 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,236,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,095,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,753,000 after buying an additional 6,009,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $229,205,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,722.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,879,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,295,000 after buying an additional 3,666,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 702.0% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,167,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,508 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFG opened at $38.41 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.88.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.53%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

