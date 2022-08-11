Csenge Advisory Group Buys 6,986 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 86.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,063 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in InMode were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in InMode in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in InMode by 10.1% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in InMode during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,177,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in InMode by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,695 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $58,842,000 after purchasing an additional 394,066 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get InMode alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INMD shares. TheStreet cut InMode from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

InMode Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of INMD opened at $37.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 2.32. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $99.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.49.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. InMode had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 42.66%. The company had revenue of $113.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

InMode Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.