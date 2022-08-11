Csenge Advisory Group Decreases Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,647 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2,875.0% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MBB opened at $99.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.16. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.184 per share. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

