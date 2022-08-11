Csenge Advisory Group Has $419,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 79.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VPL opened at $67.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.99 and its 200 day moving average is $69.57. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $61.39 and a 12-month high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

