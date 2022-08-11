Csenge Advisory Group Increases Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in NetApp were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,309,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,273,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in NetApp by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,722 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $73.30 on Thursday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.26 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.91.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,780,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,625 shares of company stock worth $1,889,651. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.55.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

