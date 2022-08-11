Csenge Advisory Group Increases Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 139.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in American Tower were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $277.79 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 94.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.69.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

